Total Winners Esports win FFWS Pakistan title

LAHORE – Total Winners Esports have won the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) Pakistan 2026 Fall championship, securing a place in the tournament’s Global Finals in Bangkok.

The team emerged victorious after the Battle Royale Grand Final held at the Nishtar Park Sports Complex in Lahore, outperforming rivals Hotshot Esports and Khan Official.

The event brought together 12 of Pakistan’s leading Free Fire teams and was attended by around 1,000 spectators. Matches were played across several maps, including Bermuda, Kalahari and Solara.

Total Winners Esports secured two “Booyahs” and finished with 151 points. The team maintained a balance between aggressive play and consistent positioning throughout the competition.

The tournament featured established teams, including Hotshot Esports and Khan Official, as well as emerging contenders such as Rogue Esports.

Total Winners Esports received Rs2.5 million in prize money and qualified to represent Pakistan at the FFWS Global Finals, scheduled to take place in Bangkok in November 2026.

The Pakistani side will compete against leading Free Fire teams from countries including Thailand, Indonesia and Brazil.

The FFWS Pakistan 2026 Fall tournament was sponsored by TapShop. Recordings of the group-stage matches and Grand Final are available with Urdu commentary on Free Fire Esports Pakistan’s YouTube and Facebook pages.