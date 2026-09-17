Sole surviving baby of deadly PIMS nursery fire dies

ISLAMABAD – The sole surviving infant from the tragic fire at the nursery of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad has died.

The baby, identified as Aizal, had been receiving treatment in the intensive care unit after being rescued by a nurse during the fire. She was the only child to survive the incident in which 14 infants lost their lives.

Speaking to local media, Aizal’s mother, Asifa Bibi, said her daughter was born on August 12 and was six months and 10 days old at the time of the incident. She said the infant had been affected by smoke inhalation and was the family’s first child.

The baby’s death comes a day after President Asif Ali Zardari approved the conferment of the Tamgha-i-Shujaat on PIMS staff nurse Razia Noreen for her courage during the fire.

Razia Noreen had risked her life to enter the affected area and rescue the surviving infant. The recognition was announced following the August 26, 2026 fire at the hospital’s neonatal nursery, which claimed the lives of 14 infants.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had earlier met the nurse and presented her with a cheque for Rs10 million. He also announced a national award in recognition of her bravery and dedication to duty.

With Aizal’s death, the tragic incident has resulted in the loss of all 15 infants who were affected by the fire.