Security forces kill three terrorists during intelligence-based operation in Awaran

QUETTA – Security forces have killed three militants during an intelligence-based operation in Balochistan’s Awaran district, according to security sources.

The operation was carried out in the Badrang area as part of ongoing security efforts under Operation Radd-ul-Fitna 3. The militants were identified by security sources as members of Fitna al-Hindustan.

Authorities said weapons and ammunition were recovered from the militants following the operation. The recovered material included a substantial quantity of arms and ammunition, according to the sources.

Security sources said continued operations in different parts of Balochistan have caused significant losses to militants associated with Fitna al-Hindustan.

The security forces have reiterated their commitment to maintaining law and order in the province and continuing operations against terrorism until the threat is eliminated.

Earlier this month, security forces also killed three terrorists in an operation in Mastung, Balochistan.

Security forces conducted the operation against militants belonging to “Fitna al-Hindustan.” Three militants, including a commander identified as Naqeeb, were killed during the operation.

The terrorists vehicle was successfully targeted by a quadcopter during the operation. The strike killed three militants and completely destroyed their vehicle.