Weather update today: Met office forecasts more rain in parts of Pakistan

LAHORE – The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted further rainfall across the country over the next 24 hours.

The forecast come as several parts of Lahore received rain on Wednesday night and Thursday morning, with showers ranging from light to heavy in different areas.

Rain was reported in areas including Garhi Shahu, Dharampura, Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Lal Pul, Fatehgarh, Muslim Town, Ichhra, Jain Mandir, Choburji, Multan Road, Model Town, Green Town, Kot Lakhpat and Nishtar, among other parts of the city.

According to the weather department, Lahore’s skies are expected to remain partly cloudy. The city is forecast to record a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 22 degrees Celsius. Winds are expected to blow at around 10 kilometres per hour, while humidity is likely to remain at 92 percent.

Rain accompanied by thunder and lightning is also expected in Islamabad, while the wet spell is likely to continue in upper parts of the country.

The weather department has forecast rain in various areas of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab. Islamabad may also experience heavy rain, gusty winds and thunderstorms at some locations.

The department said rainfall and thunderstorms in upper regions could continue until September 18. Citizens have been advised to exercise caution around rivers, streams, underpasses and low-lying routes amid the risk of rising water levels.

Residents have also been urged to remain careful during periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms.