CDF Munir, Iranian FM discuss regional developments amid escalating tensions 

ISLAMABAD – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a telephone conversation with Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir during his visit to Beijing, according to an official post by the Government of Iran.

The Iranian government said the two officials discussed the latest developments in the region during the call.

The conversation also covered matters of mutual interest between Iran and Pakistan, according to the statement.

The call took place while Araghchi was in Beijing, where the Iranian foreign minister is engaged in diplomatic contacts amid developments in the region.

A day earlier, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has called on Iran and the US to exercise restraint and revive negotiations, urging both sides to return to the framework established through the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding.

Wang made the remarks during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in Beijing on Wednesday.

The Chinese foreign minister said Beijing, as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, was prepared to contribute constructively to efforts aimed at resolving international disputes.

Describing China and Iran as comprehensive strategic partners, Wang said Beijing was willing to deepen cooperation with Tehran and support what China considers Iran’s legitimate rights and interests.

He warned that a prolonged confrontation between Iran and the United States would not serve the interests of the countries involved or the wider international community.

Wang encouraged Tehran and Washington to rebuild their negotiating mechanism around areas where understanding had already been reached and engage in substantive discussions on outstanding issues.

The Chinese foreign minister further called for steps to ensure the Strait of Hormuz is reopened as soon as possible, highlighting the importance of safe international shipping and uninterrupted energy transportation.

China also expressed concern that the regional confrontation could spread to Yemen and the Red Sea. Wang urged the parties involved to avoid actions that could further complicate the situation and instead pursue dialogue and diplomatic negotiations to address their differences.