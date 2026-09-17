Ali Zafar speaks out against body-shaming of Katrina Kaif

LAHORE – Pakistani actor and singer Ali Zafar has spoken out in support of his former co-star Katrina Kaif, criticizing the social media commentary surrounding her appearance following childbirth.

Zafar and Kaif previously worked together in the 2011 romantic comedy “Mere Brother Ki Dulhan”, in which they played lead roles.

In a video shared on Instagram, Zafar questioned the tendency to compare women’s present appearance with how they looked in the past.

He said society often places expectations on women regarding their bodies, lifestyles and physical appearance, adding that men in particular should reflect on their own attitudes toward such judgments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar)

The singer also acknowledged that he had himself criticized other people’s appearances in the past, but said he no longer considered that approach appropriate.

Kaif has recently been seen in public with her husband, actor Vicky Kaushal, and has faced comments on social media about changes in her weight and appearance.

Addressing those criticizing her, Zafar said Kaif should be allowed to live her life and encouraged people to focus on their own lives rather than judging others based on their appearance.