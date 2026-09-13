Mahnoor Safdar’s wins hearts with Dreamy Nikkah Look

Mahnoor Safdar and Azan Jabbar’s got Nikkahfied and the photoshoot is winning attention for its elegance, intimate mood bridal aesthetic. Rather than leaning into excessive grandeur, the high-profile Jati Umra ceremony embraces softer visual language, that feels luxurious and deeply personal.

The pictures doing round online show décor featuring white blooms, trailing greenery and elegant chandeliers, creating a serene, garden-inspired setting for the couple’s portraits. The carefully curated backdrop complements Mahnoor’s ivory, silver and dull-gold ensemble while adding subtle touches of turquoise and tea-pink to the overall palette.

For her Nikkah, Mahnoor opted for a traditional ensemble by renowned Pakistani designer Nida Azwer, featuring intricate silver and gold embroidery on a soft ivory base.

The classic silhouette was paired with a beautifully embellished sheer dupatta, which Mahnoor wore gracefully over her head, adding a distinctly demure and timeless touch to the bridal look.

Her styling continued the soft-glam theme. Lahore-based makeup artist Sehrish created a fresh, glowing look built around ivory and pink tones, while Mahnoor’s hair was styled half-open in a clean and natural hairstyle. Her jewellery added a refined statement to the ensemble.