Judge warns DSP of 6-month jail over failure to produce record in Imaan Mazari bail case

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court judge strongly reprimanded police officials over their failure to produce the case record in the bail proceedings of Imaan Zainab Mazari and Hadi Ali Chattha, warning the DSP and SP that they could face six months in jail.

The hearing of the bail applications was conducted by Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Abu Al-Hasanat Muhammad Zulqarnain. The judge expressed anger after the investigating officer failed to appear before the court and summoned the DSP in person.

When the court was informed that the investigating officer was out of the city, the judge questioned the explanation and ordered the police official to appear before him. He also summoned the security in-charge and had handcuffs brought to the courtroom.

During the proceedings, the judge repeatedly demanded the case record from the DSP. The DSP initially said that, according to his information, the investigating officer was out of the city.

The judge warned the police officials that verbal explanations would not be accepted and said he could send both the DSP and SP to jail for six months.

‘You should be ashamed over such conduct,’ the judge told the police officer.

The DSP later told the court that the investigating officer had travelled to Gilgit-Baltistan and produced a printed copy of a WhatsApp communication. The judge declined to accept the WhatsApp copy and directed the DSP to produce the original document before the court.

The judge ordered the DSP to remain in the dock and instructed the security in-charge not to allow him to leave until a decision was made. He also directed security personnel at the court gate to ensure compliance with the court’s orders.

The hearing centred on the absence of the investigating officer and the failure to produce the required case record during proceedings on the bail applications of Mazari and Chattha.