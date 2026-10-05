Key meetings expected as UN secretary general to reach Pakistan tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is scheduled to reach Pakistan on Tuesday morning for a previously planned visit.

During his stay in Islamabad, Guterres will meet senior Pakistani officials, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and President Asif Ali Zardari.

The UN secretary-general last visited Pakistan in 2022, when he travelled to areas affected by devastating floods. During his upcoming visit, he is scheduled to return to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to review Pakistan’s progress in strengthening disaster preparedness and resilience since the floods.

Guterres will also visit the headquarters of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) in Islamabad.

His visit is expected to include discussions on Pakistan’s diplomatic and mediation efforts between the United States and Iran, including Islamabad’s role in supporting negotiations between the two countries.

The UN secretary-general is expected to return to New York on Thursday.