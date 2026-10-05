Fake doctor arrested at Benazir Bhutto Hospital over alleged blood sale

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested a man at Benazir Bhutto Hospital who allegedly posed as a doctor and attempted to obtain blood bottles from the hospital’s blood bank for sale.

A case was registered on the complaint of ward master Raja Nauman. According to the FIR, Nauman was on duty during the evening shift when senior lab technician Muhammad Ramzan informed him that a young man identified as Saleh Iftikhar had arrived at the blood bank wearing a doctor’s uniform.

The complaint stated that the man had previously been stopped from obtaining blood through improper means.

According to the FIR, when the suspect returned to the blood bank, hospital staff apprehended him. A mobile phone was reportedly recovered from his possession.

The suspect, who was wearing a doctor’s uniform, allegedly failed to provide any evidence establishing that he was a medical doctor.

The case alleges that the suspect was involved in obtaining and selling blood through fraudulent means.

Police said the suspect has been arrested and a case registered against him. Further investigation into the incident is underway.