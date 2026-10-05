Toyota Corolla New Facelift is here, and Pakistanis are already Calling it ‘Prius’ Copy

LAHORE – Toyota appears to be preparing yet another facelift for Pakistan’s long-running Corolla, and the first reaction from social media has been anything but welcoming.

A test vehicle spotted in Pakistan offered clearest look yet at what could soon become the country’s next Corolla. Images shared online reveal a sedan wearing new front and rear design, while its basic body shape remains almost unchanged.

Toyota Corolla Facelift

The spotted vehicle, reportedly badged “Altis” and “1.8 X,” features a series of exterior changes. The front end appears to receive redesigned headlights, a slimmer upper grille and a completely revised bumper. New-look wheels have also been spotted, while the rear gets updated taillights and a redesigned bumper.

But look beyond those panels and the familiar Corolla remains. The overall body design has not changed, suggesting that Toyota is preparing a facelift of the existing Pakistan-spec model rather than introducing an all-new generation.

For anyone expecting Pakistan to suddenly receive Toyota’s latest global Corolla, there is an important catch. This is not the 12th-generation Corolla based on Toyota’s TNGA platform, which has been sold in several international markets since around 2018–2019.

No new engine has been officially confirmed for the facelift. That means the biggest questions may not be about horsepower at all.

Instead, buyers will want to know whether Toyota has finally addressed the areas where newer rivals have moved ahead: safety technology, infotainment, convenience features and overall equipment.

Corolla Facelift Price

Toyota has yet to announce pricing for the facelift, but the current Corolla gives us a useful benchmark. The range starts at Rs6.1–6.2 million for the 1.6-liter manual, while the top-end 1.8-liter Grande variants sit around the 7.7 million mark.

Altis X Manual 1.6 has commonly been listed at approximately Rs6.099–6.202 million, while Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Interior has been seen around PKR 7.709 million.

Depending on the source and applicable revisions, including government-related levies introduced in 2025, actual figures can vary.

For years, Toyota could rely on a powerful combination of resale value, reliability reputation, a nationwide dealership network, easy access to parts and widespread familiarity among Pakistani buyers. But the market has changed.

Crossovers are taking an increasingly larger share of consumer attention. Hybrid vehicles are becoming more mainstream. Chinese manufacturers are offering feature-rich alternatives, often with newer platforms and more aggressive designs.

Toyota itself is part of that shift, with vehicles such as the Corolla Cross competing for buyers who might once have automatically considered a Corolla sedan. That leaves the aging sedan in an awkward position. A facelift can make the Corolla look newer, but it cannot completely hide the age of the underlying platform.

Social Media Reactions

The reaction to the leaked/spotted design has been overwhelmingly critical in the comments provided. One user called the car as a “desi copy of Prius.”

Others also seem not impressed with design while several users questioned why Toyota was still using essentially the same body after more than a decade. One commenter joked that they had been “lifting this face since 2015,” taking a swipe at how long the basic Corolla design has remained in circulation.

Old Bumper Was Better

One user said the previous X-model bumper was better, while others mocked the new lower section and grille. Another commenter compared the wide lower opening to the mouth of a fish. Others joked that the design looked like exaggerated lips.

Some commenters openly said the old Corolla looked better. Others turned the redesigned front end into a source of jokes, comparing its shape to altered lips or a fish’s mouth.

Perhaps the most revealing reaction came from users questioning whether the changes were substantial enough to qualify as a meaningful facelift. One user argued that changing the bumper does not change the face of the car. Another simply asked: “Where is the facelift?”

Prius comparison deserves attention because it appeared more than once in the reactions. Several users felt that the new Corolla’s front styling had taken inspiration from Toyota’s hybrid design language, with one directly calling it a local Prius copy.