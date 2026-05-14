Toyota Yaris prices cut by Rs4Lac in Pakistan; Check New Rates

Toyota maker in Pakistan, Indus Motor Company (IMC), announced price cut of up to Rs400,000 on top variants of Toyota Yaris as the competition in the sedan variant ramps up with new launches.

The company announced a limited-time promotional reduction as part of anniversary celebrations in Pakistan, but the timing has sparked intense discussion. The announcement came just one day after Hyundai Nishat launched the feature-loaded Hyundai Elantra 1.6 Special Edition at Rs6,449,000.

The Japanese autogiant now slashed prices of top Yaris variants by up to 400,000, creating gap between Yaris and Hyundai’s newly introduced Elantra SE. The aggressive reduction appears to be a direct attempt to protect Toyota’s position in Pakistan’s increasingly competitive compact sedan segment.

Yaris New Price

Variant Old Price New Price Yaris 1.5 ATIV X (Black Interior) PKR 6,449,000 6,049,000 Yaris 1.5 ATIV X (Beige Interior) 6,389,000 5,999,000

Industry experts believe the Yaris 1.5L had recently come under pressure from multiple fronts. The biggest challenge emerged from Hyundai’s new Elantra 1.6 Special Edition, which arrived with premium upgrades including wireless charging, powered seats, and Tetra LED headlamps

With Hyundai placing the Elantra almost exactly at the Yaris’ previous price point, Toyota’s immediate response is being viewed as a strategic counterattack designed to regain value advantage in the market.

Yaris remains popular compact sedan in Pakistan, widely appreciated for its reliability, excellent fuel efficiency, low maintenance costs, strong resale value, and the extensive Toyota service network across the country.

It offers 476-liter boot and a 42-liter fuel tank. Power comes from either a 1.3L engine producing about 98 hp or a 1.5L unit delivering around 106 hp in higher variants. Buyers can choose between a 5-speed manual or a smooth 7-speed CVT transmission. Real-world fuel economy typically ranges between 12-14 km/L in city conditions and up to 15-16 km/L on highways.

Top trims come with stylish hammerhead headlights, daytime running lights, fog lamps, alloy wheels, a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, push-button start, and premium seat upholstery. Safety equipment includes multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control, traction control, rear parking sensors or camera, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Key rivals of this sedan include Honda City, Changan Alsvin, and Proton Saga. While the Yaris may not be the most exciting car in terms of performance or design, it stands out for its proven durability, low running costs, and excellent long-term ownership experience.