Good News for Toyota Yaris Buyers after New Excited Offer

KARACHI – Toyota Pakistan is great news for car enthusiasts. To celebrate 35 years, Toyota Yaris 1.3 GLI CVT now comes with premium alloy wheels included for free. This stylish upgrade enhances car’s exterior look without increasing the price.

The promotional ex-factory Karachi price is Rs4,809,000, and the offer is available for a limited time and in limited quantities, making it an ideal opportunity for buyers looking for extra value.

Authorized Toyota dealerships nationwide are already offering the upgraded Yaris, and customers are encouraged to check availability and book early. Toyota Pakistan has not yet announced an end date for this promotion, so interested buyers have a rare chance to get a more stylish Yaris at the same cost.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan

Model Price Toyota Yaris Sedan GLI MT 1.3 4,649,000 Toyota Yaris Sedan ATIV MT 1.3 4,829,000 Toyota Yaris Sedan GLI CVT 1.3 4,835,000 Toyota Yaris Sedan ATIV CVT 1.3 5,719,000 Toyota Yaris Sedan ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Beige) 6,389,000 Toyota Yaris Sedan ATIV X CVT 1.5 (Black) 6,449,000

This upgrade is part of Toyota Pakistan’s 35-year celebration, giving loyal customers added style and value for the same price.

Toyota Yaris

Yaris offers reliable and fuel-efficient option for subcompact car buyers. Available in five variants ranging from 1.3L GLI to 1.5L ATIV X, the Yaris combines Toyota’s trademark reliability with modern features.

The sedan comes equipped with safety features such as two airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and hill-start assist. Higher trims include a 6.8-inch touchscreen, LED rear lamps, chrome accents, and a rear camera. Engine options include 1.3L and 1.5L four-cylinder units with manual or CVT transmissions.

Yaris delivers a fuel efficiency of 12–14 km/l in the city and 15–16 km/l on highways, with a 42-liter fuel tank. While ideal for city driving with smooth handling and minimal body roll, its highway performance is moderate.