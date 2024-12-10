Toyota Yaris, Corolla Latest Price Update in Pakistan December 2024

Toyota Yaris, alongside popular model, Corolla, remained top sedens in Pakistani market. The frontrunners of IMC are known for decent passenger space, fuel efficiency, and reliable performance, Yaris is a solid choice for budget-conscious drivers.
The car is known for its excellent fuel efficiency is a major draw, especially with current petrol prices being at an all-time high, offering cost-effective solutions for those looking to reduce their daily driving expenses. Yaris offers a roomy and comfortable interior, making it suitable not only for city commuting but also for longer road trips. Despite its functional features, Yaris is often criticized for its sluggish performance.
On the other hand, Toyota Corolla, amassed strong sales with its comfort, reliability, and high resale value. While it shares some similarities with the Yaris in terms of durability and fuel efficiency, the car is typically seen as offering a more refined driving experience, with better road grip and handling.
Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan
|Models
|Price
|Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3
|Rs4,479,000
|Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3
|Rs4,730,000
|Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3
|Rs4,760,000
|Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3
|Rs5,604,000
|Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige
|Rs6,255,000
|Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black
|Rs6,319,000
Toyota Corolla Price in Pakistan
|Model
|Price
|Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6
|Rs5,969,000
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i
|Rs6,559,000
|Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8
|Rs6,889,000
|Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition
|Rs7,189,000
|Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige
|Rs7,509,000
|Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black
|Rs7,549,000
Both models of Toyota carved out their spaces in auto market, offering buyers affordable options with Toyota’s hallmark reliability. Yaris, though often overlooked for its exterior and performance issues, remains a cost-effective and practical choice for those who value fuel efficiency and comfort in a smaller package.
