Toyota Yaris, Corolla Latest Price Update in Pakistan December 2024

Toyota Yaris, alongside popular model, Corolla, remained top sedens in Pakistani market. The frontrunners of IMC are known for decent passenger space, fuel efficiency, and reliable performance, Yaris is a solid choice for budget-conscious drivers.

The car is known for its excellent fuel efficiency is a major draw, especially with current petrol prices being at an all-time high, offering cost-effective solutions for those looking to reduce their daily driving expenses. Yaris offers a roomy and comfortable interior, making it suitable not only for city commuting but also for longer road trips. Despite its functional features, Yaris is often criticized for its sluggish performance.

On the other hand, Toyota Corolla, amassed strong sales with its comfort, reliability, and high resale value. While it shares some similarities with the Yaris in terms of durability and fuel efficiency, the car is typically seen as offering a more refined driving experience, with better road grip and handling.

Toyota Yaris Price in Pakistan

Models Price Toyota Yaris GLI MT 1.3 Rs4,479,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV MT 1.3 Rs4,730,000 Toyota Yaris GLI CVT 1.3 Rs4,760,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3 Rs5,604,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Beige Rs6,255,000 Toyota Yaris ATIV X CVT 1.5 Black Rs6,319,000

Toyota Corolla Price in Pakistan

Model Price Corolla Altis X Manual 1.6 Rs5,969,000 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Rs6,559,000 Corolla Altis X CVT-i 1.8 Rs6,889,000 Corolla Altis 1.6 X CVT-i Special Edition Rs7,189,000 Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Beige Rs7,509,000 Corolla Altis Grande X CVT-i 1.8 Black Rs7,549,000

Both models of Toyota carved out their spaces in auto market, offering buyers affordable options with Toyota’s hallmark reliability. Yaris, though often overlooked for its exterior and performance issues, remains a cost-effective and practical choice for those who value fuel efficiency and comfort in a smaller package.