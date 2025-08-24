Latest

Saeed Ghani’s brother booked on terror charge for assaulting Govt Employee

By News Desk
10:30 am | Aug 24, 2025
KARACHI – Karachi Police lodged a case under anti-terrorism and other serious charges against Farhan Ghani, brother of Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani, for assaulting a government employee.

FIR ldoged by victim Hafiz Sohail Ahmed, said he was supervising fiber cable work on August 22 when two dozen men arrived and roughed him up and threatened to kill him.

Chairman Farhan Ghani, Qamaruddin, Shakeel Chandio, Sikandar, and Rohan are main accused in FIR that includes charges of attempted murder, death threats, and related offenses. The complainant also claimed he could identify additional attackers if they come forward.

Farhan and his associates voluntarily surrendered to Ferozabad police station, signaling their intent to face the investigation.

PPP Minister Saeed Ghani also responded to the development, saying the incident stemmed from personal dispute between his brother and the complainant. He added that all accused will appear in court to prove their innocence, respecting the legal process.

This case has drawn widespread attention, raising questions over political influence, law enforcement, and the handling of high-profile disputes in port city.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

