Hundreds booked for assaulting female TikToker at Lahore’s Greater Iqbal Park on Aug 14

LAHORE – Police have registered a case against hundreds of unidentified persons for assaulting a female TikToker and her friends at the Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day (August 14).

The first information report (FIR) has been registered at the Lorry Adda police station against unidentified suspects on the complaint of the victim under sections 354 A (assault or use of criminal force against woman and stripping her of her clothes), 382 (theft after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint in order to commit the theft), 147 (rioting) and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code, local media reported.

The victim told police that she along with her six friends reached the park to make a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day when a huge crowd of round 300 to 400 people assaulted them.

She said that they tried to escape the place but all in vein as the crowd was huge and violent. He said that the people attacked them in such a way her clothes were even torn.

The TikToker said, during the incident, her ring and earrings were also snatched, adding that a mobile phone of her friend, and some cash were also stolen.

Meanwhile, Lahore DIG Operations Sajid Kiyani ordered the superintendent of police (SP) to arrest the suspects immediately after taking help from the footage circulating on social media.