Budding Pakistani singer accused of sexually assaulting woman in Lahore

LAHORE -- A budding Pakistani singer and musician has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his farmhouse in Lahore.

An Instagram page, Wall of Shame Pakistan, claims to be an initiative to spread awareness and bring to light everyday harassment and cyberbullyi--ng that ensues in Pakistan.

The Instagram page says, “Salar Shamas (@salarshamas) is a singer based in Lahore and a graduate of Beaconhouse National University Lahore.

“Apart from sexually harassing women, he threatens them with his outreach” and influential brother.

“Thanks to his brilliant advice telling us how screenshots can be edited, I have decided to attach screen recordings of his conversations with 3 different victims (one of them a minor).

“Not every singer in this country can get away with harassment, sir.”

The singer however has denied the charge. He took to Twitter to make the announcement. He wrote, “I categorically deny the accusations levied against me by wallofshame. The chats are fake. I’m in shock, I’ve never and would never commit the heinous acts I have been accused of. I want to apologize to everyone I may have offended with my unsavoury reaction to the situation.”

He also clarified that he is a singer and not a rapist.