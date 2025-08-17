Saba Qamar returns to set after recovery, shares first post-illness update

Two weeks after falling ill during a shoot, known Pakistani actor Saba Qamar announced her comeback.

In a social media post, the actress wrote that today marks her first day back on set after recovery, expressing excitement for her new project, though she did not share further details about it.

She also mentioned that she is not yet fully recovered, but her health is gradually improving.

It is worth recalling that on August 1, Saba Qamar was hospitalized after feeling unwell during the shooting of the drama “Pamal” for a private TV channel.

According to media reports, she fell ill suddenly while on set and was immediately taken to the hospital. Family sources confirmed that she was transferred to a private hospital in Defence due to asthma-related complications.