Gold prices soar by Rs2,600 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold has registered significant gains on opening day of the new business week in line with rising rates in international market on Monday.

In the international bullion market, the price of gold per ounce rose by $26, reaching a new global price of $4,325.

On the domestic front, gold prices in local markets also surged. The price of 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs2,600, reaching Rs 454,862, while the price of gold per 10 grams went up by Rs 2,229, reaching Rs389,970.

Similarly, silver prices also saw an increase. The price of silver per tola surged by Rs68, bringing it to Rs 6,532, while the price per 10 grams of silver increased by Rs59, reaching Rs5,600.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange kicked off the new trading week on a positive note Monday, with the benchmark index reaching a new all-time high as investors positioned themselves ahead of the eagerly awaited monetary policy announcement by the State Bank of Pakistan.

During intraday trading, the KSE-100 index surged by 1137 points, hitting a record level of 171,001 points, up from the previous session’s close of 169,864.52 points.

Analysts attributed the rally to continued investor interest in key sectors, alongside growing optimism that monetary conditions will remain stable in the short term.