Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Pound to PKR – 17 August 2025

9:21 am | Aug 17, 2025
KARACHI – Currency market saw mixed movements on Sunday, with major international currencies leading exchange rate chart. US Dollar (USD) is trading at 283.55 for buying and 284.55 for selling, showing steady position in the local market.

Euro (EUR) comes next at 329.8 buying and 331.8 selling, followed by UK Pound Sterling (GBP) at 383.2 buying and 385.4 selling. Among regional currencies, UAE Dirham (AED) is recorded at 77.2 buying and 77.45 selling, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) trades at 75.45 buying and 75.7 selling.

Australian Dollar (AUD) remains at 183/188, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 204/209, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.13/39.53, and Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.9/2. Regional currencies Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) and Omani Riyal (OMR) remain strong at 917.15/925.15 and 735.35/737.85 , respectively.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 283.55 284.55
Euro EUR 329.8 331.8
UK Pound Sterling GBP 383.2 385.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.45 75.7
Australian Dollar AUD 183 188
Bahrain Dinar BHD 750.8 753.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 209
China Yuan CNY 39.13 39.53
Danish Krone DKK 43.86 44.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.23
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.15 925.15
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.74 67.34
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.83 167.83
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.13 27.43
Omani Riyal OMR 735.35 737.85
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.25 77.95
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.76 220.76
Swedish Krona SEK 29.26 29.56
Swiss Franc CHF 348.47 351.22
Thai Baht THB 8.58 8.73
 
