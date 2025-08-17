Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – Dollar, Euro, Riyal, Pound to PKR – 17 August 2025

KARACHI – Currency market saw mixed movements on Sunday, with major international currencies leading exchange rate chart. US Dollar (USD) is trading at 283.55 for buying and 284.55 for selling, showing steady position in the local market.

Euro (EUR) comes next at 329.8 buying and 331.8 selling, followed by UK Pound Sterling (GBP) at 383.2 buying and 385.4 selling. Among regional currencies, UAE Dirham (AED) is recorded at 77.2 buying and 77.45 selling, while Saudi Riyal (SAR) trades at 75.45 buying and 75.7 selling.

Australian Dollar (AUD) remains at 183/188, Canadian Dollar (CAD) at 204/209, Chinese Yuan (CNY) at 39.13/39.53, and Japanese Yen (JPY) at 1.9/2. Regional currencies Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD) and Omani Riyal (OMR) remain strong at 917.15/925.15 and 735.35/737.85 , respectively.