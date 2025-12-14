Security forces kill 13 Indian-backed terrorists in KP operations: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Mamund and Bannu districts, security forces killed 13 Indian-proxy terrorists of the Fana al-Khawarij group in two separate intelligence-based operations.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on December 12 and 13, 2025, security forces carried out two separate operations in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, resulting in the elimination of 13 militants linked to the Indian-proxy Fana al-Khawarij group.

The statement said that following verified intelligence about the militants’ presence, an intelligence-based operation was conducted in Mohmand district, during which security forces effectively targeted the militants’ hideout.

ISPR reported that seven militants were killed during an intense exchange of fire in the operation.

Another intelligence-based operation was conducted in Bannu district, where six more militants were eliminated through a precise security operation.

The statement added that clearance and sanitization operations are ongoing in the region to ensure the complete elimination of any militants operating under Indian sponsorship.

ISPR emphasized that the robust counter-terrorism campaign by security forces and law enforcement agencies will continue at full pace under the “Azm-e-Istehkam” vision, aiming to eradicate foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.