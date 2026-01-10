Security forces kill 11 Indian proxy terrorists in two KP operations

RAWALPINDI – Security forces have killed 11 Indian proxy terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISPR said the operations were conducted on 8 January 2026 on reported presence of terrorist in Kurram and North Waziristan.

An intelligence based operation was conducted by the security forces in North Waziristan District. During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, six were killed.

Another joint intelligence based operation by police and security forces was conducted in Kurram District. In ensuing fire exchange, five terrorists were effectively neutralised.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed Indian sponsored khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces, Law Enforcement agencies and target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Indian sponsored kharji found in the area as relentless Counter Terrorism campaign under vision “Azm e Istehkam” (as approved by Federal Apex Committee on National Action Plan) by Security Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out menace of foreign sponsored and supported terrorism from the country.