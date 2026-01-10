Travel advisory issued for Pakistani nationals regarding Iran

ISLAMABAD – The Ministry of Foreign Affair has advised Pakistani nationals to avoid all unnecessary travel to Iran due to intensifying protests in the neighbouring country.

“For their safety and security, Pakistani nationals are advised to avoid all unnecessary travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran until conditions improve,” the Foreign Office said in a statement on Saturday.

Pakistani nationals currently residing in Iran are urged to exercise extreme caution, remain vigilant, minimize non-essential travel, and stay in regular contact with the Pakistani Missions using the contact details provided below:

Embassy of Pakistan in Iran

Tehran

+98-21-66-9413-88/89/90/91 (landline)

+98-21-66-9448-88/90 (landline)

+98 910 764 8298 (mobile)

Zahidan:

+98 54 33 22 3389 (landline)

+989046145412 (mobile)

Mashhad:

1. +98 910 762 5302

2. +98 937 180 7175

Situation in Iran

Anti-government protests in Iran have intensified, spreading across more than 100 cities, with at least 47 people reported dead and nearly 2,500 arrested, including security personnel, according to reports.

The protests, which began in response to various socio-political grievances, have continued to escalate, particularly in major cities like Tehran and Mashhad.

Human rights organizations have reported that late-night marches took place in both Tehran and Mashhad, where demonstrators expressed their anger at the government’s policies. Iranian authorities have responded harshly, with video footage from Kermanshah showing masked individuals firing on protestors.

In the wake of the unrest, the Iranian government has once again suspended internet services across the country, and Turkey has canceled all flights from Istanbul to Tehran, reflecting the growing international concern over the situation.

Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, addressed the protests, blaming the United States for inciting violence, while emphasizing that protests are acceptable but any acts of “destruction” would not be tolerated. He also vowed that the government would engage in dialogue with peaceful demonstrators, but would not show leniency to those involved in violence.