Pakistan, US launch ‘Inspired Gambit-2026’ military drills to boost defence ties

RAWALPINDI– The 13th Pakistan–United States bilateral joint exercise, Inspired Gambit–2026, commenced at the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Pabbi.

The two-week-long exercise is being conducted in the counter terrorism (CT) domain, involving professional contingents from the armies of Pakistan and the United States, according to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Officials from both sides attended the opening ceremony.

The exercise is aimed at enhancing mutual understanding and interoperability through the sharing of counter-terrorism experiences, while further refining tactics, techniques, and procedures essential for effective CT operations.

Emphasis is being laid on marksmanship skills during urban warfare, as well as on understanding each other’s operational doctrines and best practices.

Such joint training exercises are of vital importance in addressing evolving security challenges, improving professional military standards, and strengthening the capacity of both forces to operate in complex counter-terrorism environments.

Inspired Gambit–2026 reflects the continued commitment of Pakistan and the United States towards collaborative efforts for peace and stability.