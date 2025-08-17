Relief for Commuters as public transport Fares reduced by 5pc in Lahore

LAHORE – Commuters in Lahore can now breathe sigh of relief as public and goods transport fares have been reduced by 5 percent after recent drop in high-speed diesel (HSD) prices.

The decision came on the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, who stressed that benefits of lower fuel costs should be directly passed on to masses. DC have been tasked to ensure that the new fares are implemented across the city.

Updated fare lists are required to be prominently displayed at bus stands, stops, and on all public transport vehicles. Enforcement squads have already taken action against violators, 10 vehicles have been impounded, seven challans issued, and fines totaling Rs80,000 collected. Passengers can report issues through the Transport and Mass Transit Department helpline at 1071.

The fare reduction follows the recent petrol and diesel price announcement, as government slashed diesel prices by Rs12.84 per litre for the next two weeks, while petrol prices remain unchanged. Since HSD powers most buses, trucks, trains, and agricultural machinery, the move is expected to help curb rising costs for daily commuters and ease prices of essential goods.

According to official notification, the new HSD price is Rs272.99 per litre, petrol remains at Rs264.61, and prices of superior kerosene oil and light diesel oil have been reduced by Rs7.19 and Rs8.20 per litre, respectively.