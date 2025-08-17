Court grants two-day physical remand of Ducky Bhai in gambling case

LAHORE – Famous YouTuber “Ducky Bhai,” also known as Saad ur Rehman, was presented in court at Lahore District Court in a case related to promoting gambling apps and fraud.

The court approved a two-day physical remand of Ducky Bhai at the request of the National Cyber Crime Agency (NCCIA) and ordered him to be produced again on August 19.

The duty Judicial Magistrate also requested a complete investigative report from the National Cyber Crime Agency for the next hearing. Prominent lawyer Zain Ali Qureshi appeared in court on behalf of Ducky Bhai.

The case against Saad ur Rehman is registered as FIR No. 196/2025, including sections 13, 14, 25, and 26 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and sections 420 and 294-B of the Pakistan Penal Code.

According to the FIR, the accused was involved in promoting gambling and promoted various gambling apps through videos. Authorities stated that crucial evidence has also been recovered from the suspect’s mobile phone.

The National Cyber Crime Agency said that further investigations are ongoing, with more revelations expected in the coming days.