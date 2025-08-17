Black box of KP govt helicopter recovered after fatal crash

PESHAWAR – The black box of the government helicopter that crashed in Mahmand district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has been recovered and handed over to the relevant authorities.

According to reports, officials said the black box of the crashed helicopter had gone missing, but the police managed to locate it.

Authorities stated that the black box was found about 100 meters from the crash site and has now been handed over to the concerned officials.

They also added that machinery recovered from the Mahmand crash site has been given to the investigation team.

It is recalled that two days ago, a government helicopter involved in relief operations across various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa crashed in Mahmand.

All five people on board, including the crew, lost their lives in the accident.