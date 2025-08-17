‘Ducky Bhai’s Arrest’: YouTuber accused of Money Laundering through illegal Gambling Apps

ISLAMABAD – YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s arrest shocked his massive fan following and now shocking reason behind his dentention comes to light as authorities accused him of laundering money through illegal online gambling applications.

National Cyber Crime Agency (NCCA) detained social media star for promoting gambling apps like 1xBet and Binomo on his YouTube channel and other platforms, enticing people to participate in illegal betting and fraudulent investment schemes.

These activities are reported to have caused losses worth millions of rupees to the national kitty. He is also some other cases in which he secured bails previosuly.

Ducky was reportedly detained at Allama Iqbal International Airport midnight while attempting to leave the country. Officials confiscated his mobile phone and identified suspicious WhatsApp contacts during the investigation.

FIR claims he misled masses through orchestrated social media campaigns, and investigators recovered evidence of illicit payments and app promotions.

A special investigation team, including Assistant Director Shoaib Riaz, Sub-Inspector Yasir Ramzan, and Head Constable Tahir, is leading the probe. NCCA has also requested detailed records of his assets and financial transactions, signaling that the investigation is ongoing and further revelations could emerge.

Lately, Ducky bought his house worth Rs100million and he shared insights about his house with his fans, amassing millions of views on social sites.