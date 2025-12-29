inDrive ride turns nightmare as passenger reports missing Passport, Cash

ISLAMABAD – Passengers used to hail online cabs like inDrive for convenience, but for Shanzeh Rehman, the journey turned into a nightmare as her Passport, CNIC, iPhone, cash, and even her bank card were all vanished during her inDrive trip.

With no real-time support or emergency helpline, Shanzeh found herself trapped in a web of delays and indifference, raising urgent questions about ride-hailing safety in Pakistan.

The young Pakistani professional narrated her ordeal in a social media post, saying she lost her passport, CNIC, iPhone, US dollars, and a prepaid Mastercard after airport ride with inDrive, raising serious questions about accountability and passenger protection.

inDrive, which shook up market with its innovative negotiable fare feature, offers no real-time emergency support. Passengers are left with only an online form to report lost items, with no assurance that valuables will ever be recovered.

The case is far from isolated. Across social media and ride-hailing forums in Pakistan, numerous users recount similar frustrations with inDrive’s support system. Complaints consistently highlight slow or absent responses, leaving passengers stranded with little recourse after theft or lost-item incidents.

This is not first case as several passenges report waiting weeks with no response after losing phones or other valuables. In a particularly striking case, a Lahore resident reported in 2025 that a driver vanished with Rs45,000 worth of goods, while inDrive allegedly remained silent despite police involvement.

Authorities advise victims to file complaints via official channels, such as the FIA Public Complaint Portal. Yet, without follow-up action, these measures often feel like bureaucratic formalities rather than meaningful protection.

Cab driver caught Masturbating during Ride

The online can company earlier made headlines as a female passenger alleged that one of its drivers, identified as Bilal, masturbated during a ride in a silver Suzuki Cultus. A video of the incident went viral, and social media claims suggest Bilal may have been involved in previous harassment and stalking cases.

InDrive confirmed the driver and vehicle have been permanently removed, citing a zero-tolerance policy for misconduct. Authorities have yet to confirm any investigation. The incident has reignited criticism of ride-hailing services in Pakistan for weak driver vetting and insufficient passenger safety measures.