InDrive driver caught Masturbating during Ride with Female Passenger; Viral video here

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani online ride app InDrive found itself in controversy, as a female passenger allegedly caught one of the company’s drivers masturbating during a ride, and the video went online like wildfire, amassing wild reactions online.

The disturbing incident sent shockwaves across women in Islamabad and other parts of the country after an InDrive driver was allegedly caught masturbating in front of a female passenger during a ride. The victim identified driver as Bilal who was riding silver Suzuki Cultus and was center of multiple disturbing complaints involving harassment and sexual misconduct.

Daily Pakistan has yet to confirm the identity of the man involved in the controversy. As the incident went viral, some social media users claimed such incidents occurred earlier this year, when the same driver Bilal, flashed himself and started masturbating during InDrive ride.

Another woman accused Bilal of stalking her from I-8 sector, following her even after the ride ended.

Video Courtesy: Social Media

Amid all the buzz online, Islamabad police or other officials have not officially confirmed any report or action. InDrive is yet to share any official response, and no arrest has been confirmed at the time of publication.

App based aggregator services like InDrive, Careem and Uber have been criticised in Pakistan for not doing proper background checks on drivers they recruit.

Meanwhile, backlash has been swift as masses, activists, and women’s groups are slamming InDrive for its apparent lack of vetting procedures and weak response to passenger safety concerns.