Islamabad’s Intellectual Property Tribunal issues restraining order against Daisy Dot Events Private Limited

ISLAMABAD – The Intellectual Property Tribunal in federal capital has issued a restraining order against Daisy Dot Events Management Company over using similar name of anther registered bran.

The order was issued on a petition filed by Maheen against Ayesha Akram over ownership and unauthorized use of the Daisy Dot Events brand.

Both women, who engaged in dispute, had established the event management firm in 2014 in the name of Daisy Dot Events.

The claimant alleged that Ayesha independently incorporated Daisy Dot Events Private Limited without her consent, hijacking the brand name and operating separately under the same name through a private limited company.

She argued that the new company offered identical services while unlawfully using their jointly owned trademark, leading to consumer confusion and financial losses.

Citing multiple instances of mistaken affiliation, the claimant argued that Ayesha’s actions constituted trademark infringement and passing off.

Despite repeated cease-and-desist demands, the complainant said Ayesha continued to operate under the contested name, allegedly violating Section 24(5) of Pakistan’s Intellectual Property Ordinance, 2001.

After hearing arguments, the tribunal has directed Ayesha and Daisy Dot Events Private Limited to stop using the name on all social media platforms.

Picture of Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent

Latest

