Petrol, diesel prices likely to drop by up to Rs11.75 per litre in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is likely to decrease petrol and diesel prices in upcoming fortnightly review for second half of August 2025.

Reports said the petrol price is likely to see a drop of Rs1.32 per litre while a whooping cut of Rs11.75 per litre is expected in high speed diesel price from August 16.

Furthermore, the prices of kerosene oil and light speed diesel oil may dip by Rs6.25 and Rs7.11, respectively.

This anticipated price cut comes amid drop in international crude oil prices over past 11 days. Global crude prices have shown major drop recently, with US crude oil (WTI) falling by $5.71 per barrel, from $69.26 to $63.48. Brent crude oil prices have similarly decreased by $5.72, now trading at $65.98 per barrel compared to $71.70 previously.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) is in the process of finalising new petroleum prices, which will be submitted to the Ministry of Finance by August 15.

The revised rates will come into effect from August 16 and remain valid until August 31.

This move comes after the previous pricing revision, where petrol prices were reduced by Rs7.54 per litre, but diesel rates were increased by Rs1.48 per litre until August 15.

Current prices stand at Rs264.61 per litre for petrol (Super) and Rs285.83 per litre for diesel, with the new prices expected to reflect a downward adjustment.