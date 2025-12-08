Traffic laws suspended in Punjab? Fact check says otherwise

LAHORE -For the past few days, a claim has been circulating on social media that the enforcement of the traffic ordinance has been halted in Punjab.

Various posts and unverified messages stated that the government had temporarily suspended traffic laws, and therefore, citizens would not face fines or legal action.

According to a fact-check, this claim is false. No such directive has been issued at any official level. The Punjab government has clearly stated that there has been no discussion about halting the enforcement of the traffic ordinance, nor does any such notification exist.

Punjab’s Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Maryam Aurangzeb, clarified in a post on the social media platform X that “Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has once again instructed today that effective and strict enforcement of traffic laws be ensured across the province.

According to her, those who violate the laws will be dealt with strictly, and no leniency or compromise will be tolerated at any level, as this is a matter of public safety and the lives of their children.”

The Chief Minister, while directing government departments to meet their targets, said that compliance with the laws must be ensured under all circumstances. She also instructed that the awareness campaign regarding traffic rules be further intensified so that drivers and citizens can receive accurate information.

At a time when misinformation spreads rapidly on social media, this clarification is important: enforcement of traffic laws is ongoing, and there is no sign of any leniency or suspension from the provincial government.

The claim that enforcement of the traffic ordinance has been halted is baseless; the official stance is clear that strict implementation of the laws will continue.