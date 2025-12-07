Truckers, Oil Tanker drivers announced wheel-jam strike threatening disruptions

ISLAMABAD – Commuters across Pakistan are gearing up for major travel crisis as Goods Transport Association (GTA) announced nationwide wheel-jam strike in protest against heavy traffic fines and the registration of cases against truck drivers and loaders.

The strike is expected to bring ports, highways, and major transport routes to a halt, and it escalated after consultations with other transport associations.

Goods Transport Association President Tariq Gujjar said strike expanded support, with oil tanker operators and local transporters joining nationwide action. Transporters are expected to suspend operations at ports starting Monday evening. He stressed that current government’s policies left them with no choice but to observe the strike.

The transporters said thousands of cases have been registered against drivers under Motor Vehicle Ordinance, with many vehicles locked inside police stations across the country, further fueling the anger of transporters.

People related to the industry urged government to stop crackdown against transporters and take immediate measures to prevent widespread bankruptcies in the transport sector.

The nationwide strike is expected to cause problems for commuters, supply chains, and logistics. Authorities and transporters alike are bracing for a day of unprecedented gridlock, with ports and highways potentially grinding to a standstill, amid growing tensions.