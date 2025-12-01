Punjab Traffic Police deploys drones for strict law enforcement

LAHORE – Punjab Traffic Police has taken another step forward to protect the lives and property of citizens by starting the use of drones for strict enforcement of traffic laws.

DIG Traffic Punjab has directed the use of modern technology against law violators. Initially, it has been decided to use drone technology in high-traffic and densely populated areas.

Drones are currently being used in congested areas of Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Multan. Along with drones, Traffic Quick Force teams are also being formed.

DIG Traffic Punjab said that quick response teams will take immediate action on drone detections. Underage driving, riding without helmets, one-way violations, and driving without a license will not be tolerated at all.

He added that amendments to traffic laws have been made to ensure citizens’ safety and urged the public to cooperate with the traffic police in compliance campaigns.

The DIG also advised citizens to respect traffic laws to avoid heavy fines and legal action.