Update for Workers going to Oman as New Licensing rule announced

MUSCAT — Oman’s Ministry of Labour dropped regulatory bombshell on nation’s energy and mining workforce. The government officially enforced mandatory “Licensing System” in sweeping reform that will reshape the future of employment in two of the country’s most powerful industries.

Under the new rule, every worker and company in the energy and mining sectors must obtain a professional license. The entire system will be strictly monitored by the Omani Association for Energy and Mining Skills.

Ministry has released detailed list of affected professions, and it’s not short.

HSE Advisors

Mobile Crane Operators

Forklift Operators

Excavator Operators

Welders

Mechanical Technicians

Electrical Technicians

Drillers

Derrick Men

Tool Pushers

Machine Operators

CNC Operators

Fitting & Assembly Technicians

Structural Steel Workers

…and dozens of other technical jobs under energy and mining!

Workers and companies have been granted a Correction Period until June 1, 2026.

Work permits can still be issued or renewed, Even if workers have not yet applied for a license

Only those holding a valid license from the Sector Skills Unit for Energy & Mining will be allowed to legally work. The government officials defend the bold action, declaring it essential for the nation. “This step will enhance workforce skills, regulate the labour market, and maintain strong professional standards.”

Thousands of workers must now rush to comply or face the risk of sudden unemployment and halted business operations. Failing to meet deadlines may lead to serious disruptions in operations.