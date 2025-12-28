The Telegraph declares Pakistan Rising Global Power under strong Civil-Military Leadership

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan made dramatic strategic return on global stage in 2025. Leading international journals and analysts have now placed Islamabad at center of global attention, calling it one of ace diplomatic revivals in recent years.

British Newspaper The Telegraph becomes latest publication to name Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir as architect of Pakistan’s resurgence, playing an aggressive, front-foot role on both the military and diplomatic fronts.

Under headline “How Pakistan Won Influence Over the White House,” The Telegraph revealed that despite strained relations during Donald Trump’s first presidential term, Pakistan successfully rebuilt and strengthened its position in Washington. The report highlights that despite intense Indian lobbying, Pakistan achieved clear diplomatic superiority in the US capital.

The newspaper disclosed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir were granted direct access to the Oval Office, a rare diplomatic achievement. According to the report, Pakistan didn’t rely on rhetoric alone, instead, it delivered tangible results, fundamentally shifting the atmosphere inside the White House and rebuilding trust at the highest level.

In a separate report, The Telegraph acknowledged that Pakistan–US ties have now entered a new and more powerful phase. The turning point, according to the newspaper, came after Pakistan arrested the mastermind behind the Kabul attack, an operation that significantly improved mutual trust and accelerated progress in bilateral relations.

The report noted that US President Donald Trump openly praised Pakistan for the arrest, describing it as a major success of joint counterterrorism cooperation. This recognition further strengthened diplomatic ties between the two countries.

During heightened Pakistan–India tensions, The Telegraph said that President Trump played crucial role in preventing war. While Pakistan welcomed US mediation efforts and praised Washington’s role in achieving a ceasefire, India refused to acknowledge the American intervention.

The newspaper further revealed that Pakistan, in recognition of President Trump’s peace initiatives, nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, a move widely viewed as a symbol of growing confidence and trust between Islamabad and Washington.

Following the official US visits of Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan–US relations reached new heights. According to the report, the United States granted Pakistan more favorable tariff rates than several other countries and signed agreements allowing American companies access to Pakistan’s mineral sector.

Pakistan offered nearly $6 trillion worth of mineral reserves to US companies, a move described by The Telegraph as a game-changing step toward deepening economic cooperation.

The report also highlighted a symbolic moment during the Gaza ceasefire agreement ceremony, where President Trump publicly praised Field Marshal Asim Munir and referred to him as his “favorite field marshal.”

Beyond Washington, Pakistan has positioned itself as a key strategic power in the Middle East, maintaining close relations with both Iran and Saudi Arabia, further enhancing its regional influence.