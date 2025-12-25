Foreign Policy credits Field Marshal Asim Munir for Pakistan’s Strategic Comeback in Washington

WASHINGTON – Pakistan made a comeback in Washington, earning rare praise from American publication Foreign Policy, which termed South Asian nation a a close ally while describing India as “clearly struggling” under President Donald Trump’s new foreign policy.

The report shows that since starting of Trump’s second tenure, Islamabad quietly but effectively strengthened its strategic position in the US, gaining direct access and trust that even many close American allies have failed to achieve.

A key factor in this renewed partnership was Pakistan’s instrumental role in capture of a high-profile terrorist mastermind, delivering an immediate diplomatic win for the Trump administration and creating a climate of confidence between two sides. Foreign Policy notes that the US now views Pakistan as reliable and effective strategic partner once again.

Under Trump’s “transactional” foreign policy approach, Pakistan engaged in practical diplomacy covering cryptocurrency, critical minerals, trade cooperation, and discussions on potential agreements, demonstrating results-oriented leadership.

The magazine singled out Pakistan’s military leadership, especially Field Marshal Asim Munir, as pivotal element in advancing relations. Trump’s personal closeness with the Pakistani military, the report stated, has further strengthened Islamabad’s position in Washington.

Oval Office reception of Field Marshal Asim Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is seen as a clear positive signal. In stark contrast, New Delhi has been labeled a “loser” under Trump’s policy. Foreign Policy noted that US-India relations remained murky in decades, with American frustration mounting over India’s trade policies, oil purchases from Russia, and delays in trade agreements.

The report concludes that Pakistan’s diplomatic gains shifted regional balance of power, placing India under mounting diplomatic pressure and reaffirming Pakistan’s growing influence in Washington.