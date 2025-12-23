 Future Leaders Must Navigate Complex Threats With Intellectual Rigor Field Marshal Asim Munir

ISLAMABAD – Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces of Pakistan, engaged with a panel of civil and military experts from the ongoing National Security and War Course, receiving detailed briefings on the country’s pressing security challenges and strategies to address them.

Field Marshal Munir painted a stark picture of Pakistan’s security landscape, describing it as complex, evolving, and multi-layered. He highlighted that threats span conventional, sub-conventional, intelligence, cyber, information, military, economic, and other domains, demanding a coordinated, multi-domain response and constant adaptation across all elements of national power.

The top general warned that hostile forces are increasingly relying on indirect, ambiguous tactics—leveraging proxies to exploit internal divisions rather than engaging in direct confrontation. He stressed that future leaders must be trained to anticipate and counter these sophisticated, cognitive threats, emphasizing that decision-making under uncertainty, intellectual resilience, and clarity of thought are critical in today’s contested and diffused security environment.

Praising NDU’s role as a premier institution, the Field Marshal said it is vital in shaping strategic thinkers capable of translating rigorous academic training into actionable policies and operational success.

CDF Munir further underscored the importance of professional military education in building institutional strength, fostering indigenous capabilities, and ensuring long-term national resilience. He lauded the panel for their sharp insights and urged participants to remain vigilant, adaptive, and steadfast in upholding integrity, discipline, and selfless service.

Upon his arrival, Field Marshal Munir was warmly received by the President of NDU, marking a moment of high significance in Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national security and strategic leadership.