Pak Field Marshal Asim Munir wins Trump’s highest respect for averting Pakistan-India War

KARACHI – US President Donald Trump again heaped praise on Field Marshal Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Syed Asim Munir. Trump said it was Asim Munir’s leadership that, alongside Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, helped prevent full-scale war with India, potentially saving millions of lives.

US President Donald Trump made dramatic claims that he personally prevented nuclear war between Islamabad and Delhi, praising Syed Asim Munir, as “highly respected” and formidable military leader.

Speaking at Florida event alongside Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of the Navy John Phelan, Trump said the conflict escalated to point where “eight planes were shot down” and full-scale nuclear confrontation was imminent. “We stopped potential nuclear war between Pakistan and India,” Trump asserted, adding that both Field Marshal Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif credited him with saving 10 million lives.

US president made these statements while unveiling his plans for a new “Trump class” of battleships, part of massive naval buildup. He claimed that he now prevented eight wars worldwide, positioning himself as a key figure in global peacekeeping.

Since May 2025 crisis, US-Pakistan ties warmed as Trump hosted Field Marshal Munir for a rare one-on-one lunch at the White House in June to personally thank him for helping avert war. Later, he called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and COAS at Oval Office, calling them “great people.” During APEC summit in October in Gyeongju, South Korea, Trump continued to praise Munir as a “great fighter” and applauded Pakistan’s role in maintaining regional stability.

Pakistan publicly credited Donald Trump for brokering ceasefire and even nominated him for Nobel Peace Prize. Since May standoff, Islamabad and Washington engaged in high-level talks and finalised major trade agreement, reflecting a dramatic improvement in bilateral relations.