No, Chief of Defence Forces Asim Munir is not visiting US to meet Trump

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir is not visiting US on high-profile visit to meet President Donald Trump as Islamabad slammed a report, calling it entirely false.

Foreing Office and security sources made it clear that there is no visit planned, and any official trips are only confirmed through formal announcements.

Officials firmly shot down Reuters report that claimed Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal, was planning a high-profile visit to the US to meet President Donald Trump, calling the story false, fabricated, and based on fiction.

In strong rebuttal, spokesperson for Pakistan’s Foreign Office said Pakistani government had taken notice of circulating media reports but categorically stated that no information exists regarding any such visit or meeting. The spokesperson emphasized that there is neither a planned tour nor any finalized decision related to the alleged US visit.

MoFA made it clear that all official foreign visits are announced formally by the Government of Pakistan, and no such announcement has been made. Backing this stance, security sources also dismissed the Reuters story, branding it as entirely concocted and disconnected from reality.

Security officials further underlined that Islamabad’s position on Palestine is clear, consistent, and already publicly articulated by the Deputy PM, rejecting any speculation linking an alleged visit to shifts in foreign policy. They added that no high-level meetings in the United States are currently expected.