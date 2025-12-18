IMF rejects Pakistan’s request to remove GST on contraceptives

ISLAMABAD – The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has rejected Pakistan’s request to remove the 18 percent GST on contraceptive products.

During a virtual meeting, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) sought immediate approval to eliminate the GST on these items. However, the IMF declined the request, stating that such matters can only be considered during the upcoming budget discussions.

It is worth noting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had previously instructed that population control products be made affordable and widely available across the country.

Pakistan’s population has surpassed 241.5 million according to the 2023 census and is projected to exceed 257 million by the end of 2025, ranking it as the world’s fifth most populous country.

The rapid population growth is placing tremendous pressure on the nation’s resources, public services, and infrastructure.

Experts and policymakers are emphasizing the urgent need for comprehensive population management strategies, including family planning initiatives and awareness campaigns, to address these challenges while also harnessing the potential of the country’s large youth population as a demographic advantage.