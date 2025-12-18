Justice Tariq Jahangiri declared ineligible to serve over Fake Degree Scandal

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad High Court delivered verdict, ruling that Justice Tariq Jahangiri is ineligible to wear judicial robe. As original records were laid before the bench and allegations of forged credentials surfaced, the case unfolded into one of the most dramatic judicial controversies in recent memory.

In unprecedented ruling, Islamabad High Court (IHC) declared Justice Tariq Jahangiri disqualified from holding judicial office after concluding that his law degree was invalid, sending shockwaves through the legal community.

A 2-member bench led by Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar, along with Justice Azam Khan, heard high-profile case scrutinizing the authenticity of Justice Jahangiri’s LLB degree. The court ruled that the degree was not valid at the time of his appointment, declaring his induction into the judiciary illegal from the outset.

The proceedings took decisive turn when Registrar of Karachi University presented original degree records before the court. Justice Jahangiri himself did not appear, while his counsel, Barrister Salahuddin, urged the bench to first hear three pending petitions filed by his client.

Adding to controversy, Advocate Mian Dawood told court that even Justice Jahangiri’s enrollment forms were allegedly fabricated, arguing that a genuine law graduate would have produced verified LLB Part I and Part II marksheets.

After explosive revelations, IHC ordered immediate de-notification of Justice Tariq Jahangiri, declaring him unfit to continue as judge.

The legal battle is far from over. Justice Jahangiri already challenged the IHC’s December 9 verdict in fake degree case before Federal Constitutional Court. In his appeal against two-member bench’s ruling, he argued that the case before the Islamabad High Court was not maintainable and demanded its dismissal.

Justice Jahangiri filed three separate petitions in IHC related to degree controversy, including bold request seeking removal of Chief Justice Sarfraz Dogar from the bench hearing the matter. These petitions were filed through his lawyers, Akram Sheikh and Barrister Salahuddin.