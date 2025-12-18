Field Marshal Asim Munir resolves to cement defence ties with Libya

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff and the Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening defence ties with Libya, based on shared interests.

The resolve was expressed during his meeting with the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, Field Marshal Khalifa Belqasim Haftar, and Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Haftar, during his official visit to Libya.

Matters of mutual interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhancing bilateral defence and military-to-military cooperation were discussed during the meeting with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

Both sides underscored the importance of collaboration in training, capacity building, and counter-terrorism domains.

Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar appreciated the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and expressed his desire to further expand defence cooperation between the two countries.

Earlier, on arrival, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was accorded a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned-out contingent of the Libyan Armed Forces.