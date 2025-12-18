Punjab University inaugurates Center for Civility and Integrity Development

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali (T.I.,S.I.) formally inaugurates the Center.

LAHORE – The University of the Punjab on Wednesday, December 17, formally inaugurated the Center for Civility and Integrity Development (CCID). The inauguration ceremony was led by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali, who cut the ribbon and unveiled the commemorative plaque. A large number of students attended the ceremony and warmly welcomed the distinguished guests.

The ceremony began with the national anthem, followed by the recitation of the Holy Quran and Naat in praise of the Holy Prophet (peace be upon him). The Director of the Center, Dr. Shabbir Ahmad Khan welcomed the guests and briefed the audience on the objectives of the Center. He emphasized the need to strengthen the moral character of the younger generation alongside academic instruction. The Center aims to promote high ethical values among students so that they may become responsible citizens of society.

In his welcome address, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ali highlighted the role of universities in social reform and national development. He stated that universities, in collaboration with national and provincial institutions, can play a vital role in promoting tolerance, patience, and mutual respect in society. He also paid tribute to the armed forces and the national leadership for their services toward the country’s security and stability.

Distinguished guest Brigadier Asjad Baloch stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation and coordination between national institutions and universities. He noted that for the country’s security and protection, national and provincial institutions must work closely with academic institutions. He further remarked that youth are the nation’s greatest asset and future, and that teachers play a frontline role in shaping the intellectual and moral foundations of the nation.

Colonel Rehan Khan, in his remarks, emphasized the need for research on key national issues alongside teaching and learning. He pointed out that modern, well-structured research is essential to address societal imbalance, intolerance, and extremism, and that universities can effectively undertake this task through collaboration between faculty and students.

Patron of the Center for Civility and Integrity Development (CCID) and Pro Vice Chancellor of the University of the Punjab, Prof. Dr. Khalid Mahmood, stated that universities are not only centers of teaching and learning but also spaces where individuals from diverse social, regional, and linguistic backgrounds interact. He emphasized that respect for differing viewpoints is a hallmark of a civilized society.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, participants agreed on the need to further strengthen coordination between national and provincial institutions and universities. Faculty members and students reaffirmed their readiness to work side by side with national security institutions. The ceremony concluded with tea, coffee, and refreshments served to the guests.