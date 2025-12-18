Nigerian national arrested for raping woman in Lahore

LAHORE – Police have arrested a Nigerian national for raping a woman in limits of Satto Katla police station in Lahore.

Police said the suspect lured the woman, who is also a Nigerian citizen, under false pretenses before committing the alleged crime.

The victim filed a formal complaint, and legal proceedings have been initiated against the accused. Police investigations are ongoing.

The authorities have urged anyone with relevant information to come forward to assist in the investigation.

Earlier this year, a shocking and tragic incident occurred in the capital of Punjab, where two biological sisters were subjected to gang rape.

According to reports, in the Sunder area of Lahore, five individuals assaulted the two sisters and then fled the scene.

The police have registered a case against the five accused based on a complaint filed by the girls’ mother. The accused have been named as Qasim, Umair Jatt, Ali Akbar Watto, Zia-ur-Rehman, and Ahmad Raza.

After registering the case, the police arrested four of the accused, while one is still at large. Investigation of the detained individuals is ongoing, and the girls have been taken to the hospital for medical examination. Further legal proceedings will follow once the medical report is received.