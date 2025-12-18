Gold prices surge by Rs2,200 per tola in Pakistan – Check latest rates

KARACHI – Gold prices continued their upward trend in both international and local markets on Thursday amid rising demand for the commodity.

In the domestic market, the price of gold increased by Rs2,200 per tola, pushing the rate to Rs455,762 per tola.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,800, reaching Rs390,742.

In international market, the price of gold moved up by $22 per ounce, taking the new rate to $4,334.

Silver prices also recorded an increase. The price of one tola of silver went up by Rs78, reaching a new high of Rs6,900 in the local market.

Meanwhile, the value of the US dollar recorded a noticeable decline in the local market. According to the Exchange Companies Association, the dollar weakened by seven paisa in the interbank market, bringing its price down to Rs280.20.