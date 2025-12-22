Field Marshal Asim Munir gets Top Saudi Award for strengthening defence ties

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz awarded King Abdulaziz Medal Excellent Class to Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, for his key role in advancing strategic and defence cooperation between Islamabad and Riyadh.

In a statement, Saudi Press Agency said the prestigious award was conferred in recognition of Field Marshal Munir’s “distinguished efforts” to deepen bilateral military collaboration and reinforce the long-standing Saudi-Pakistani strategic partnership.

The award ceremony took place during a high-level meeting hosted by Prince Khalid in Riyadh. During the reception, Saudi defence minister warmly congratulated Pakistan’s top general on his appointment as Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces and conveyed his best wishes for success in leading Pakistan’s armed forces at a critical regional juncture.

Two sides also discussed wide-ranging discussions on historic relationship between Islamic nations, with particular focus on expanding defence cooperation, strengthening joint security initiatives, and coordinating efforts to promote international peace and regional stability.

King Abdulaziz Medal was presented on direct instructions of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, showing importance Riyadh attaches to its defence relationship with South Asian nation. This medal is among kingdom’s highest civilian honours and is awarded in five categories Excellent, First, Second, Third, and Fourth, typically reserved for individuals who render exceptional services to Saudi Arabia or its institutions.

Islamabad and Riyadh inked Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement this year, committing both nations to treat any attack on one as an act of aggression against the other, a move widely seen as major shift in regional security dynamics.

Saudi military leadership also repeatedly expressed its ambition to elevate defence and strategic collaboration with Pakistan.