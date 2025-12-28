Mir Punjabi Mela highlights Punjabi literature, water politics and cultural resistance

LAHORE – The two-day 17th Mir Punjabi Mela concluded at the Punjab Institute of Language, Art and Culture, bringing together writers, poets, artists, and scholars to honour the legacy of renowned Punjabi poet and intellectual Professor Ali Arshad Mir and to reflect on contemporary challenges facing Punjab.

The annual festival attracted a large public audience alongside figures associated with the Punjabi language and literature. A series of sessions focused on the status of the mother tongue, cultural identity, and the continuing relevance of Ali Arshad Mir’s poetry in the present political and social context.

On the first day, Ilyas Ghuman addressed a session on contemporary politics in Punjab, examining shifting power dynamics and their cultural implications. Later discussions featured Amir Riaz Toto and Dr Taimur Rahman, who raised concerns over the government’s approach towards Punjab’s river systems. The speakers discussed water distribution, the impact of existing dams, and the broader politics surrounding river management across Pakistan, warning of ecological, social, and economic consequences if current policies remain unchanged.

Other sessions explored Punjabi folk traditions, the rise of fundamentalist tendencies within Punjabi nationalism, challenges faced by farmers, and Ali Arshad Mir’s contribution to modern Punjabi poetry. Participants included Professor Ghulam Hussain Sajid, Dr Saeed Bhutta, Dr Kalyan Singh, Farooq Nadeem, Raja Sadiq Ullah, and Irfan Comrade. The sessions were coordinated by Dr Sarmad Farogh, Akhtar Khan, Saadia Comrade, and Farooq Nadeem.

A Kahani Darbar, or fiction and story reading session, was moderated by Ali Usman Bajwa. Writers Tahir Sindhu, Professor Zubair Ahmed, Karamat Mughal, Ijaz Ali, Saeed Anjum Khokhar, Sabir Ali Sabir, and Ihtisham Kazim presented their work. A painting and calligraphy competition was also held, with entries inspired by Ali Arshad Mir’s poetry and Punjabi cultural themes.

Cultural performances marked the first day of the mela. Folk singers Hasnain Abbas Lonewala, Ahmed Lonewala, and Ali Imran Shaukat received strong appreciation from the audience, while tabla player Waseem Alvi and Sufi dancer Nadeem Abbas added to the evening’s performances. The day concluded with a qawwali by Bilal Iqbal and his party.

Organisers said the Mir Punjabi Mela continues to serve as a platform for cultural expression and critical dialogue, keeping alive the intellectual and artistic spirit of Professor Ali Arshad Mir while engaging with the pressing issues of the day.