Pakistan’s Ahsan Yaseen clinches Golden Camel Trophy at UAE camel racing festival

DUBAI – Pakistani youth Ahsan Yaseen has won the Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Youth Camel Race.

The 54th Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Camel Racing Festival was held in Sharjah, with participants from over 50 countries taking part in the camel race.

18-year-old Pakistani Ahsan Yaseen won the 2-kilometer race and received the Golden Camel Trophy.

In addition, Ahsan Yaseen won 50,000 dirhams, equivalent to 3.8 million Pakistani rupees. He completed the 2-kilometer distance in 3 minutes and 47 seconds.

At the start, Ahsan Yaseen was in sixth position, but he quickly overtook everyone to claim victory. Along with pursuing engineering education, he also trains at the Heritage Center in Dubai.

On this occasion, Ahsan Yaseen said that seeing Pakistan’s green crescent flag raised is an indescribable joy.